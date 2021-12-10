No impact of Omicron variant so far on property market: CREDAI

-
ALSO READ
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Realtors' body Credai seeks input tax credit under GST for developers
Vaccination is critical: Mysteries of omicron could take weeks to untangle
Top property developers bet big on office properties as demand rises
-
Realtors body CREDAI on Friday said that there has been no impact of the new Omicron variant on the property market so far and growth in sales volumes is likely to continue.
"There has been no significant impact of the new Omicron variant on India's realty market and the growth momentum post festive sales is expected to continue," CREDAI said in a statement.
As many as 25 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported so far in India.
For the time being, CREDAI said it is not expecting any disruption in project construction pace. The deliveries of projects will also remain unaffected unless there is a significant rise in the infections in the months to come.
Credai President Harsh Vardhan Patodia said: "Developers have learnt from the previous two waves of the pandemic and are fully prepared to manage any disruption pertaining to supply chain and labour supply to a large extent."
He urged the government to exempt real estate and construction from any future lockdowns or curfews.
"At our end as well, we are actively monitoring the on-ground situation with respect to the new variant and are hopeful that its impact will be much lesser than the second wave of the pandemic," Patodia said.
The association has asked its around 13,000 member developers to follow rigorous COVID safety guidelines at their offices and projects. They have also been advised to leverage the power of digitisation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU