Covid: Mask usage declining, we're operating at a risky level, warns govt

-
ALSO READ
Philips Fresh Air Mask review: Helps tide over feeling of breathlessness
India says it's working with UK on prototype for landslide warning system
Niti Aayog VC calls for mitigation strategies to deal with climate change
Economic rebound expected on rapid vaccination, infra spend: Niti VC
Aurangabad needs international airport, convention centre: Niti Aayog CEO
-
Dr VK Paul, Member-Health of NITI Aayog, on Friday expressed concern over the decline in the use of face masks in the country and said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned against it as the global scene of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is disturbing.
Paul also said that India needs to remember that both the COVID-19 vaccine and face masks are important.
"Mask usage is declining. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important. We should learn from the global situation," said Paul while addressing the health briefing.
"WHO is warning against the decline in mask usage. The global scene of Omicron is disturbing," he added.
As far as protection capability is concerned, Paul said that India is now operating at a risky and unacceptable level.
"We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important. It is not the time to remove masks yet," reiterated Paul.
Further, he said, "The United Kingdom and France are experiencing a massive wave due to this variant. The pandemic caused by the virus is full of surprises and unexpected turns, so it is very important to protect yourself from it."
Talking about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines against the Omicron virus, Paul said that it is effective against all variants. "The variants aren't so smart yet that they can surpass the vaccine protection," he said.
The Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Balram Bhargava added that regular meetings are being organised to keep a watch on the global scenario and Covid scene in India with a focus on Omicron.
"We need help to not spread panic. District level restrictions to be implemented where positivity over 5 per cent," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU