25 Omicron cases detected in India so far, symptoms mostly mild: Govt

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: All detected Omicron cases in India have mild symptoms, says govt
Investors flee US corporate junk debt on inflation, Omicron concerns
Third Omicron case detected in UK, face masks compulsory from Tuesday
Commodity currencies boosted by hopes Omicron variant will be mild
Covid LIVE: 2 more Omicron cases in Mumbai, total 10 in Maharashtra now
-
The government on Friday said 25 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in India so far and that mostly mild symptoms have been noted in all the cases.
Clinically, Omicron is not posing burden on the healthcare system yet, but the vigil has to be maintained, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
At a joint press briefing on the pandemic, the government said 25 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in India -- 10 in Maharashtra, nine in Rajasthan, three in Gujarat, two in Karnataka, and one in Delhi.
"Mainly mild symptoms have been seen in the cases of Omicron variant detected so far," Health Ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said.
According to the government, the WHO has highlighted that compliance to public health and social measures is declining globally with the increase in vaccination rates.
Another official said the government has not received any recommendation from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) on the pediatric vaccination against COVID-19 yet.
The government said 86.2 per cent of the country's adult population received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 53.5 per cent has been administered both doses.
It said the weekly positivity rate in 19 districts was between five and 10 per cent and it was over 10 per cent in eight districts of three states.
India's coronavirus tally climbed to 3,46,74,744 with the addition of 8,503 infections in a day, while the number of active cases rose to 94,943, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll mounted to 4,74,735 with the addition of 624 new fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 43 days now.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU