No mention of link between Azhar, Pulwama attack in India's dossier: Pak

There is no mention of any connection between chief with the attack in the dossier submitted by India to Islamabad after the terror strike, claimed on Thursday.

Addressing a weekly briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson said that soon after receiving the dossier, constituted a 10-member investigation team comprising officials of to probe the attack.

However, "no linkage of was found with the incident".

"The Indian dossier does not claim any linkage of with the incident," he added.

India handed over the dossier to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in New Delhi on February 27 with specific details of Pakistan-based terror group JeM's complicity in the that killed 40 CRPF personnel on February 14 and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan.

The FO spokesperson said the Indian dossier contains 91 pages and six parts, out of which only part two and three pertain to the Other parts were "mostly general allegations". Pakistan concentrated on those parts which relate to Pulwama incident, he said.

Asserting that Pakistan was willing to cooperate with India, the spokesperson said, "We have informed India that we are ready to cooperate if they provide actionable intelligence and evidence that will sustain the threshold of Pakistani courts, we are ready to work on that." He said Pakistan repeatedly offered dialogue to India for resolution of all disputes but the Indian side did not reciprocate.