No more VIP treatment to BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha at Patna airport

leader will no more be treated as a 'VIP' at Patna Airport, informed Narayan Airport's Director on Monday.

Lahauriya said that Sinha will no more be exempted from security checks and regular frisking.

Minister Sinha previously had the permission of bringing his vehicle to the tarmac apart from being exempted from the security frisking.

"The facilities were extended to Sinha for a period which ended in June this year. No orders have been received for extending the same", informed Narayan Airport's Director Lauhariya.

Lauhariya was replying to queries about facilities extended to the Minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)