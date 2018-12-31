New Year likely to bring respite from cold wave conditions for Delhiites

The New Year's Day is likely to bring respite from conditions for Delhiites with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be 23 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively, a said on Monday.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, and the minimum temperature was 3.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, he said.

Humidity oscillated between 100 and 39 per cent.

The weather office has predicted moderate fog on Tuesday morning with the possibility of a partly cloudy sky with haze or smoke.

On Sunday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 3 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.