JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Sikh inmates to be kept away from Sajjan Kumar's ward in Mandoli Jail
Business Standard

New Year likely to bring respite from cold wave conditions for Delhiites

The weather office has predicted moderate fog on Tuesday morning with the possibility of a partly cloudy sky with haze or smoke

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

delhi winter

The New Year's Day is likely to bring respite from cold wave conditions for Delhiites with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be 23 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively, a meteorological department official said on Monday.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, and the minimum temperature was 3.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, he said.

Humidity oscillated between 100 and 39 per cent.

The weather office has predicted moderate fog on Tuesday morning with the possibility of a partly cloudy sky with haze or smoke.

On Sunday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 3 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.
First Published: Mon, December 31 2018. 22:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements