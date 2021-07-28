No new Covid-19 death reported in Gujarat; 28 test positive, 39 recover

-
Gujarat recorded 28 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 8,24,802, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, the health department said.
As many as 39 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases in the state to 8,14,452, the department said in a release. No new COVID-19 death was reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the number of fatalities unchanged at 10,076, it said. Gujarat has not reported any new coronavirus-related death since July 19, an official said. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent, a slight increase over Tuesday's 98.74 per cent.
There are now 274 active cases in the state with the condition of five patients being critical, the department said. The COVID-19 vaccination drive in Gujarat was suspended for the day as the government has decided to keep Wednesdays for the ongoing universal immunisation programme for pregnant women, children and infants, observed as 'Mamata Diwas.' Surat district reported the highest number of eight new COVID-19 cases, followed by Vadodara four, Ahmedabad three, Dahod, Gandhinagar and Panchmahal two each, and Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Morbi and Sabarkantha one infection each, the department said. The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported three new cases and five recoveries, officials said. With this, the UT's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,614 and the recovery count increased to 10,569, they said. There are now 41 active cases in the UT which has reported four deaths so far, the officials said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,802, new cases 28, death toll 10,076, discharged 8,14,452, active cases 274, people tested so far (figures not released).
