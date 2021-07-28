Nagaland Coronavirus update: 114 fresh cases push Covid-19 tally to 27,586

-
Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 27,586 on Wednesday as 114 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.
Two fresh fatalities were reported during the day, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 552.
Kohima district recorded the highest number of new cases at 37, followed by Dimapur (30), and Mokukchung (25), the bulletin said.
Seventy-five more patients were cured of the disease, taking the number of recovered persons to 24,910.
The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has decreased to 90.29 per cent from 90.40 per cent on Tuesday.
The state now has 1,350 active cases and 774 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.
Nagaland has tested 2,59,295 samples for COVID-19, while over six lakh people have been inoculated to date.
