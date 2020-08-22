No new locally-transmitted Coronavirus case reported in Chinese mainland

No new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases were reported in the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

A total of 22 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on Friday, Xinhua news agency.

Of the new imported cases, 13 were reported in Shanghai, three each in Hebei and Shandong, two in Shaanxi, and one in Fujian, the commission said.

On Friday, 59 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

By the end of Friday, a total of 2,390 imported cases had been reported on the mainland.

Of them, 2,176 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 214 remained, with two in severe condition.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland had reached 84,939.

Altogether 79,851 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease in the country, the commission said.

It added that 14,305 close contacts were still under medical observation.

Also on Friday, 34 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported, and one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed one.

The commission said 366 asymptomatic cases, including 276 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)