New Zealand reports 6 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, active cases at 111

reported six new cases on Saturday, which took the overall caseload in the country to 1,321, the Health Ministry announced.

According to the Ministry, all the new cases were identified as community transmission, reports Xinhua news agency.

Four cases were epidemiologically linked to the cluster in Auckland, while the two others were still under investigation.

The total number of active cases in was currently 111.

Sixteen of the active cases were imported cases from managed isolation facilities.

Nine infected people were currently being treated in hospitals, six of whom were in stable condition while three people were in the ICU.

Laboratories across processed 12,256 tests on Friday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 685,476.

Due to the active cluster in Auckland, it was put back into Alert Level 3 from August 12 with restrictions in and out of the metropolitan city.

The rest of the country is currently at Covid-19 Alert Level 2.

The government will announce a decision on current Alert Levels on Monday.

--IANS

ksk/

