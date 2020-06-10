No of recovered Covid-19 patients exceeds total active cases in India

There is a glimmer of hope in India’s Covid-19 data, with the number of recovered patients exceeding the total number of active cases in the country, for the first time since the country came in the grip of (Covid-19).



The total number of Covid-19 patients who had recovered stood at 135,205 as against 133,632 active cases as of Wednesday morning, data showed.



“More patients getting discharged is a good thing as it will create more capacity for beds and patients who are in need can be admitted,” said E Sreekumar, chief scientific officer, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology.



Epidemiologists, however, are being cautious and not celebrating just yet, since the number of cases is expected to increase in the coming days which might tip the scales adversely.



“We need to monitor these numbers. It may be transient. With the easing and internal travel picking up, the number (of active cases) could go up,” Sreekumar added.





India added 9,985 patients in a single day according to data released on Wednesday morning. The increase in daily number of cases has hovered close to 10,000 for over a week, as the total Covid-19 count continues on an upward trajectory. In terms of percentage increase, however, there has been a slight decline in per day increase in the number of cases from more than 4 per cent in the beginning of June to around 3.7 per cent on June 10.



In Maharashtra, however, the new cases added by Wednesday was 2,259 which was the lowest in nearly two weeks, slowing down its doubling rate to around 20 days. The state with the maximum number of cases - 90,787, has seen recovery of 42,638 cases. Delhi accounts for more than 11,000 recovered cases of its total tally of 31,309.



Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh and Telangana are among states where the number of active cases are less than the number of patients who have recovered.



“While this is good news, we need to see the numbers for the next three days. One sparrow doesn’t make a spring,” said Alok Roy, chair-Ficci Health Services Committee and chairman, Medica Group of Hospitals.



In the last one day, 5,892 patients were cured or discharged, while 3,819 new active cases were added. As the recoveries rose, so did the total fatalities, taking the total death count to 7,745.



“The government needs to focus on preventing deaths. If the fatality rate is 5 per cent then 95 per cent should recover. This distinction between active and recovered cases is confusing,” said Jacob John, virologist and former ICMR chairman.



India’s fatality rate is around 2.8 per cent, which indicates a much higher recovery rate. Currently, nearly 49 per cent of the total patients have been cured and over 48 per cent are among those in the active category.