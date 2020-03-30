JUST IN
No plan to extend 21-day coronavirus lockdown: Govt quashes rumours

Following the lockdown, there has been a massive exodus of migrant workers from big cities to their villages after being rendered jobless.

BS Web Team 

Rajiv Gauba
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba

The government on Monday said there was no plan to extend the 21-day lockdown which came intro force on Tuesday midnight.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted, saying Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has denied media reports claiming that the government will extend the lockdown.

"There are rumours & media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires.

The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless," it said.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE

The 21-day lockdown is aimed at checking the spread of the coronavirus.

Following the lockdown, there has been a massive exodus of migrant workers from big cities to their villages after being rendered jobless.

First Published: Mon, March 30 2020. 10:20 IST

