No proposal for changing name of JNU, says Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

-
ALSO READ
NEET 2020: 85-90% students appeared for exam, says Ramesh Pokhriyal
Non-payment of dues: SC stays contempt proceedings against Ramesh Pokhriyal
Keep politics away from education: Pokhriyal on conducting varsity exams
NEP doesn't dilute reservations in educational institutions: Pokhriyal
New education policy will arrest brain drain: Education Minister Pokhriyal
-
There is no proposal for changing the name of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday.
BJP general secretary C T Ravi had proposed last year a name change of the JNU after Swami Vivekananda.
"No sir," Nishank said in response to a question in the Lok Sabha whether the government had any proposal for changing the name of the university in Delhi.
In November, Ravi had tweeted: "It is Swami Vivekananda who stood for the "Idea of Bharat". His philosophy & values signify the "Strength of Bharat". It is only right that Jawaharlal Nehru University be renamed as Swami Vivekananda University. Life of Bharat's patriotic Saint will inspire generations to come.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU