No river pollution will be allowed in proposed textile parks: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday informed the assembly that no river pollution will be allowed in the proposed Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks at Koom Kalan in Ludhiana, and all environmental clearances and norms as fixed by the Centre and state pollution control boards will be adhered to.
Replying to a call attention moved by MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian, the Chief Minister said the Central government has approved the scheme for setting up seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM MITRA) in partnership with state governments.
He said under this scheme, a proposal for setting up a textile park at Koom Kalan has been sent to the Central government.
Mann said this project will be subject to all environmental clearances and norms as fixed by the Centre and state pollution control boards.
The Chief Minister asserted that the environmental laws will be followed to ensure that there is no pollution of river water or any sort of health hazard for the people.
He said the ambitious scheme will help in attracting investments on the one hand and opening new vistas of employment for the youth on another.
Mann said one of the basic requirement for the project is that the interested state government should have ready availability of contiguous and encumbrance free land parcel of 1000 acres.
The Chief Minister said the state government has already identified a land parcel in Koom Kalan for the project.
