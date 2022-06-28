Defamation case: Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai court on July 4

-
ALSO READ
Sessions court rejects Kangana's plea seeking transfer of defamation case
Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' witnesses slow start at the box office
Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea to censor Kangana Ranaut posts
MP court issues notices to CM Chouhan, 2 others in defamation case
Kangana backs Nupur Sharma, says she is 'entitled to her opinions'
-
Actor Kangana Ranaut will appear before a metropolitan magistrate court here on July 4 in connection with a defamation complaint filed against her by Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar.
As the matter came up for hearing before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court on Monday, her lawyer sought an exemption from the actor's personal appearance for the day.
The court then directed Ranaut's legal team to file Pursis (written statement /information given to the court pertaining to any matter pending before it), stating that the accused will remain present on the next date of hearing (July 4).
The court granted an exemption for the day after the Pursis was filed by Ranaut's lawyer.
The court also reserved the hearing on a plea seeking the issuance of a warrant against Ranaut till the next hearing.
Akhtar (76) had filed the complaint in court in November 2020, claiming that Ranaut had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which allegedly damaged his reputation.
In his complaint, Akhtar claimed that Ranaut dragged his name during the interview while referring to a 'coterie' existing in Bollywood, following the alleged suicide by actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU