ED issues fresh summons to Sanjay Raut for July 1 in money laundering case

The ED has issued fresh summons to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asking him to appear on July 1 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends, officials said.
The Rajya Sabha MP was issued the first summons for Tuesday but he sought more time citing official commitments and a meeting he was supposed to attend at Alibaug.
His lawyers had met Enforcement Directorate officials in Mumbai on Tuesday and sought 14 days' time for his appearance but the agency only gave him a relief till this month end.
The agency wants to question the 60-year-old Raut and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The development comes as the Shiv Sena battles rebellion from a group of its MLAs, putting a question mark on the future of the Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Rebel Shiv Sena legislators, who were first taken to Surat, are now camping in Guwahati.
