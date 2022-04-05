No state has reported death due to oxygen crisis: MoS Health in Rajya Sabha

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that no state or Union Territory has confirmed any death due to shortage.

Responding to a question of Congress Member Shaktisinh Gohil during the Question Hour, Dr Pawar said: "The Union Government has requested the states and UTs to furnish details on the matter. Of the total, 20 states and UTs have responded but none of them reported confirmed death due to shortage."

Once the replies are received, it would be presented in the house, she added.

Shaktisinh Gohil sought to know that when the government had promised Rs 4 lakh as compensation for Covid-19 deaths, why was the decision reversed hours after the announcement. He also wanted to know whether the money would be granted.

To this, Bharati Pawar replied that arrangements had been made through insurance schemes for poorer patients. She also said that ex-gratia payments had been examined at central, state and district levels and it has been decided that Rs 50,000 would be provided not Rs 4 lakhs.

Senior Congress Member Digvijaya Singh asked the vaccine protocol for below 12 years of age. Responding to his question, MoS Health said that vaccines protocols are determined by the scientific evidence, recommendations from experts and the scientific trials. On immunisation of children below 12 years of age, Pawar said that the decisions are taken on scientific based evidence and research.

Dr Santanu Sen, AITC MP from West Bengal, asked for a specific date by which all Indians would be vaccinated with both doses.

Replying to it, Bharati Pawar said that first dose has been administered to 97 per cent of people and second dose to 85 per cent of people. She said that vaccination is voluntary and hoped that everyone could work together and participate in this initiative.

