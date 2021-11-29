Strive to place India among top 2 digital economy globally: Mos IT

The primary objective of the government is to make the country a trillion dollar and at least one of the top two digital economies in the world, Minister of State for Electronics and IT said on Monday.

He said that there will be focus to intensify digitalisation of government services and forming laws that are of global standards that will clear ambiguities and result in inclusive development.

"Primary objective is to make sure that our is a trillion dollar economy - the largest in the world. If not the largest then at least one of the top 2 digital economies in the world," Chandrasekhar said while summarising the broad objective of the government for the next 25 years.

He was speaking at week-long Azadi ka Digital Mahotsav.

The government has been aspiring to make India a USD 1 trillion by 2025.

"We want to create global standard laws in this country. We want to move from ambiguity or administrative discretion to a regime where global standard laws can create inclusion. It can ensure that the internet and technologies remain open, safe and trusted, accessible to main stakeholders of the technology which are citizens of this country," Chandrasekhar said.

He said there is a need to intensify the smart architecture driving digitalisation of government services. "We will have a broad, clear architecture for digital governance," the minister said.

He said that there has to be clear focus on certain area of high technology.

"We will be leaders at- emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, high performance computing, cyber security where focus on emerging technologies. We must lead the world in these technologies," Chandrasekhar said. '



Electronics and IT secretary Ajay Prakash Swahney said that there is still a lot of work left to be done in making government services universally accessible.

He said that there is a need to reach every nook and corner of the country to provide government services and explained the concept of single sign.

"A single sign-on which helps anyone in India to be able to enter the virtual space and be able to avail all kinds of services," Sawhney said.

He said that services are available through multiple windows but need to move to a situation where any service anywhere and on any window is made available.

Meity additional secretary Rajendra Kumar said that there is need to focus on developing platforms and a lot of work has been done with domain ministries and is continuing.

"We also need to focus on cyber security where India has made a very significant progress in the last 3 years. Currently we are ranked 10th in the world in cybersecurity. That's an area we need to constantly be on watch for emerging threats and counter them," Kumar said.

