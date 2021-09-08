No visits to Ganesh pandals in Maharashtra, only online darshan allowed

-
People would not be allowed to visit Ganesh pandals during the coming festival in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra government said on Wednesday.
Only online 'darshan' or telecast from pandals would be allowed, said the state home department.
Earlier, it had said in a circular that social distancing should be followed strictly inside the pandals during the Ganesh festival. The new circular said that (people) are prohibited from visiting any Ganesh pandal."
Organizers should instead provide the facility of online 'darshan' or telecast for the benefit of devotees, it said. The decision has been taken to discourage people from venturing out and exposing themselves to the viral infection, said an official.
