Disney+ Hotstar forays in Telugu market with new series 'Unheard'

Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday announced its first Telugu language series "Unheard".
Written and directed by Aditya KV, "Unheard" is described as a series of six conversations on opposing philosophies during the pivotal period of India's history.
It explores how the city of Hyderabad became the centre of conversations around ideologies that emerged during India's fight for independence from the British, reads the official synopsis.
Aditya said the series will take a look at ideologies that emerged during India's freedom struggle in a simplistic way.
"We are what we think and 'Unheard' brings to you the thoughts of the men and women who have forged this country through their sheer will. As a conversational series, 'Unheard' tries to serve a complex cerebral cuisine in the most simplistic visual form," the director said in a statement.
Produced by Radhika Lavu of Ellanar Films, the series boasts an ensemble cast of Srinivas Avasarala, Baladitya, Chandani Chowdary, Priyadarshi, and Ajay.
With "Unheard", Lavu said the attempt is to explore freedom, sacrifice, community, country, among other concepts.
"There is a growing concern that in today's highly mediated world, a simple conversation is becoming a thing of the past.
"Even though our characters have strong beliefs and ideologies, what's exciting is that they are evolved enough to understand and appreciate different perspectives which has become a rare find in today's world," Lavu added.
"Unheard" will be out on September 17.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
