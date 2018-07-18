Greater Noida building collapse: Bodies recovered; 3 held, FIR against 18

Three persons were arrested for the collapse of two buildings in Greater Noida, killing at least three persons and trapping several others under the debris, police said today.

A six-storey under-construction building fell on an adjacent building in Shah Beri village under the station last night. The second building also collapsed under the impact.

At least 12 labourers were in the under-construction building when the incident took place and all of them were feared trapped, (CFO) said.

While two bodies were pulled out of the rubble late last night, another body was pulled out this morning, he added.

of Police, Meerut Zone, said the owner of the land, Gangashankar Dwivedi, and two others -- and -- were arrested.

An FIR under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) were lodged at the station against 18 persons in connection with the incident, the IG added.

Two teams of the Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were assisting the police personnel and fire-fighters in the ongoing rescue operations, the said.

Those involved in the rescue operations were facing difficulties because of the narrow lanes in the area and a huge crowd that had gathered there, he added.

Drills are being used to remove to reach those trapped under the debris and a dog squad has also been pressed into service.

(DM) B N Singh has ordered a probe into the incident.

has directed the DM to monitor the relief-and-rescue operations.

DGP O P Singh had informed the about the rescue operations.