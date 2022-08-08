Noida Police declares Rs 25k bounty on absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi

Police on Monday declared a reward of Rs 25,000 for the person who gives information on the location of absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi accused of assaulting a woman during an argument, three days ago over the plantation of palm trees near his apartment here.

According to sources, an intense operation to nab the absconding accused is currently underway and multiple teams of the Police are currently working in coordination to zero in on his location.

Sources told IANS that Tyagi's last location was traced in Uttarakhand between Haridwar and Rishikesh and multiple police teams went there but still he was not found.

Earlier in the day, the district administration, acting tough on the accused, demolished a structure that was illegally constructed by the self-claimed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

Tyagi had encroached the common area of the society and constructed a wooden shed that had multiple pillars below it.

