Sharath, Nikhat to be India's flagbearers for CWG closing ceremony

Star paddler Sharath Kamal and world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen have been named India's flagbearers during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.
The 40-year-old Sharath has a rich haul of four medals in this edition of the Games, having won the men's team and mixed team gold and a silver in the men's doubles event.
He will also be playing in the men's singles gold medal match later in the day.
Zareen, on the other hand, won the gold medal in the light flyweight event (50kg) on Sunday.
"Nikhat Zareen and Sharath Kamal will be India's flagbearers in the closing ceremony," the Indian team's chef de mission Rajesh Bhandari told PTI.
Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh were the flagbearers for the opening ceremony.
