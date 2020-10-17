Noida records 107 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 15,803

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 tally in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar 12,757, recoveries surpass 11,000
Noida Covid-19 caseload crosses 13,000, reports one more fatality
Uttar Pradesh: Noida reports 223 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 10,705 now
Noida: 178 new Covid-19 cases push tally to 14,709; recoveries cross 13,000
Noida reports 247 fresh Covid-19 cases; tally crosses 14,000-mark
-
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 107 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the district's infection tally to 15,803, official data showed.
The number of active cases came down further to 1,384 from 1,477 on Friday and 1,523 on Thursday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.
On the brighter side, 201 more patients got discharged during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 14,355, seventh highest in the state, it showed.
The district's death toll stayed at 64 with a mortality rate of 0.40 per cent, according to the official statistics.
The recovery rate of patients rose further to 90.83 per cent from 90.18 per cent on Friday and 89.80 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed.
Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 34,420 from 35,263 on Friday and 36,295 on Thursday while the overall recoveries reached 4,11,611 so far and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,629, it showed.
The average recovery rate of patients in the state is now 90.93 per cent, according to government officials.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU