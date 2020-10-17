Tripura reports 134 new Covid-19 cases, state's tally rises to 29,327

At least 134 more people tested



positive for COVID-19 in on Saturday, pushing the tally in the state to 29,327 a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 323 with three more persons succumbing to the infection, he said.

West district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 171 of the 320 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

currently has 2,969 active cases, while 26,012 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

As many as 4,28,978 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he added.

