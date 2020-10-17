Tripura reports 134 new Covid-19 cases, state's tally rises to 29,327

-
ALSO READ
Tripura reports 237 new Covid-19 cases, state's tally rises to 27,545
Tripura reports 171 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 new deaths; caseload at 28,153
Tripura reports 559 new coronavirus cases, five additional deaths
Tripura reports 332 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally now at 26,066
Tripura reports 275 fresh Covid-19 cases, state's tally now at 27,308
-
At least 134 more people tested
positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Saturday, pushing the tally in the state to 29,327 a health department official said.
The death toll rose to 323 with three more persons succumbing to the infection, he said.
West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 171 of the 320 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.
Tripura currently has 2,969 active coronavirus cases, while 26,012 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.
As many as 4,28,978 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU