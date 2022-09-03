Nora Fatehi grilled, Jacqueline Fernandez summoned in extortion case

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was questioned by Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police in connection with the Rs 200 crore involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Fatehi appeared before EOW office at Mandir Marg on Friday where she was grilled for about six hours.

"Fatehi reached EOW's Mandir Marg branch at around 11 a.m. and was questioned till 6 p.m. She can be summoned again if need arises. We have sent summons to Bollywood actress Fernandez to join the investigation in the same matter on December 12," an official said.

Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Many Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links with Chandrashekhar.

In April last year, Chandrashekhar was arrested in another money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery case, which allegedly involved a former AIADMK leader, among others.

--IANS

