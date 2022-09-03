Nora Fatehi grilled, Jacqueline Fernandez summoned in extortion case

-
ALSO READ
ED attaches over Rs 7 cr assets of actor Jacqueline Fernandez
Delhi court summons Jacqueline Fernandez on Sept 26 in extortion case
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez moves Delhi court for approval to travel abroad
Jacqueline Fernandez gets court's nod to travel abroad for IIFA awards
ED questions actress Jacqueline Fernandez in conman Chandrashekhar case
-
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was questioned by Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
Fatehi appeared before EOW office at Mandir Marg on Friday where she was grilled for about six hours.
"Fatehi reached EOW's Mandir Marg branch at around 11 a.m. and was questioned till 6 p.m. She can be summoned again if need arises. We have sent summons to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to join the investigation in the same matter on December 12," an official said.
Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.
Many Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links with Chandrashekhar.
In April last year, Chandrashekhar was arrested in another money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery case, which allegedly involved a former AIADMK leader, among others.
--IANS
atk/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, September 03 2022. 14:25 IST