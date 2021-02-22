Not all Covid-19 patients have enough antibodies: Elon Musk-led study

-
ALSO READ
New study of coronavirus cases in India offers some surprises to scientists
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase three trial for coronavirus vaccine
Dubai, UK flyers contributed max Covid-19 importations in India: IIT Study
India's Covid dilemma: Adults need vaccine, supply chains geared for kids
Antibodies fade quickly in recovering Covid-19 patients, study finds
-
Billionaire Elon Musk has become a co-author of a study on Covid-19 where he joined researchers to track coronavirus infection in 4,000 SpaceX workers who came forward as volunteers. The findings suggest that only a certain threshold of antibodies may provide people lasting protection against the virus.
The study began last year when SpaceX was planning to send a manned mission into the sky.
To monitor the prevalence of the virus among SpaceX workers nationwide, "Musk and the rocket company's top medical executive worked with doctors and academic researchers to build an antibody-testing programme. More than 4,000 SpaceX workers volunteered for monthly blood tests," reports Wall Street Journal.
The results suggest that people who experienced fewer, milder Covid-19 symptoms generated fewer antibodies and were, therefore, less likely to meet the threshold for longer-term immunity.
The immune decision to generate a robust or weak response may occur at the time of the host-pathogen interaction, dependent on the level of viral challenge, or inflammatory cues.
"Low-level challenge may elicit only weak, poorly functional antibodies. Conversely, high-burden challenge may lead to the generation of a potent and functionally robust immune response, programmed to respond aggressively upon re-encounter with the pathogen," said the study appeared in the journal Nature Communications.
The results noted that unlike natural asymptomatic/mild infection, SARS-CoV-2 vaccines appear to drive robust immune responses.
Researchers observed some instances of reinfection in workers who previously were found to have low numbers of antibodies.
"People can have antibodies, but it doesn't mean they are going to be immune," Galit Alter, one of the doctors who co-authored and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, told the Journal.
"The good news is most of the vaccines induce (antibody) levels way higher than these levels," Alter said.
The need for multiple rounds of immunization suggests that more antigen or boosting may be required to push the immune system to generate functional immunity that may be required for protection, the study noted.
--IANS
na/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU