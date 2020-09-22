Not in favour of imposing another lockdown in Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma

-
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad
K Sangma on Monday made it clear that his government is not in favour of imposing any further lockdown in the state again, despite increasing cases of COVID-19.
"Lockdown is not really a solution, but only a mechanism to delay the spread of coronavirus. Therefore, the government will not enforce further lockdown... We cannot simply close down the economy," he told reporters after chairing a review meeting here.
People need to realise that COVID-19 is here to stay, and the only way to move ahead is to be cautious and be adaptive.
As of Monday, the state has recorded a total of 4,734 COVID-19 cases of which 2,169 are active, while 2,527 people have recovered from the disease. Thirty-eight people have succumbed to the virus so far.
Sangma also announced the decision to reopen the 12 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state.
Meanwhile, the chief minister hailed the two farm bills that were passed by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday.
"Overall, it is a very positive move, and is something I am sure will help the farmers, give them much more economic benefits," he said.
The Upper House passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 on Sunday amid a bedlam.
