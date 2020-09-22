Chhattisgarh records 1,998 fresh Covid-19 cases; lockdown in Raipur

With 1,998 new COVID-19 cases and



13 deaths, Chhattisgarhs overall count rose to 88,181 and the toll to 690 on Monday, while a fresh round of lockdown with a slew of curbs has been imposed in worst-hit Raipur district and some other parts of the state, officials said.

The day also saw the discharge of 1,239 people from various hospitals following their recovery, while 672 patients completed their home isolation, taking the tally of recoveries to 49,564, a health official said.

The state now has 37,927 active cases, he said.

The worst-hit Raipur district reported 479 new cases, Durg 247, Balodabazar 157 and Bastar 109, among other districts, he said.

The fresh cases also included two persons who had arrived from other states to Chhattisgarh, he said.

Among the 13 fatalities, three patients died on Monday, while the others on different days but were to the casualty list now. These included six on Sunday, two on September 17 and one each on September 18 and September 19, the official said.

has recorded over 69,500 COVID-19 cases in the last one month, he said.

With 28,190 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and it has also witnessed 325 deaths, he added.

Amid a steady rise in fresh and active cases, a lockdown was imposed in Raipur district from 9 pm on Monday till September 28 midnight.

All central, state and semi-government as well as private offices will remain closed during this period in the district, though government staff engaged in prevention and control of COVID-19 will continue to work as earlier, a public relations department official here said.

"All shops and commercial establishments, including grocery and vegetable shops, will be closed during the period. Medical shops will be allowed to remain open, while home deliveries of medicines will be given priority.

"Milk shops will be open from 6 am to 8 am and then from 5 pm to 6:30 pm," he said.

Essential services like health, electricity and water supply, sanitation have been kept out of the purview of fresh restrictions, and those needing to move out of the district will need an e-pass, the official said.

However, for those appearing in competitive and other exams, their admit card will be considered as a pass to allow them to move out of the district, he said.

A similar lockdown has been imposed in Bemetara district and in some urban bodies, including Ambikapur town, of Surguja district from Monday till September 28.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 88,181, new cases 1,998, deaths 690, recovered 49,564, active cases 37,927, people tested so far 9,42,303.

