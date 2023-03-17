JUST IN
Students performing well due to Delhi govt's focus on education: LG Saxena
IT Department launches AIS app for taxpayers, full details here
Goa govt plans to build cancer institute, holds talks with Tata Memorial
Parliament adjourned till March 20 amid protests by treasury benches, oppn
Glossary to stop use of inappropriate gendered terms to be unveiled: CJI
HC irked with Maha govt's stand over no quota benefits for abandoned kids
SBI loan fraud: SC stays HC order permitting pvt firm chairperson to travel
Reddy urges Telangana CM to expedite land acquisition of NH projects
World Sleep Day 2023: 70% Indians are bothered by their partner's snoring
796 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases cross 5K after 109 days
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Students performing well due to Delhi govt's focus on education: LG Saxena
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Not many H3N2 cases in Delhi but urged officials to do screening: Bhardwaj

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday said the city government has directed authorities to conduct early screening to detect cases of influenza in the national capital

Topics
AAP | Delhi government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

flu

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday said the city government has directed authorities to conduct early screening to detect cases of influenza in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, he said though the peak of seasonal influenza is over by March, a large number of cases are being registered this time in parts of the country.

"People who have had severe asthma or Covid are among those impacted the most by influenza. Extra precaution is needed for those aged above 65 and children below five years of age," he said.

The Delhi health minister said the Centre has issued Covid advisory for six states but Delhi is not on the list. "However, we are issuing an advisory to check the spread of influenza," Bharadwaj said.

"Instructions have been issued to authorities for early screening to detect cases. There are not many cases in Delhi hospitals an we are closely monitoring the situation," he said.

Bharadwaj also said that the city government has no plan for making masks mandatory. The focus is on taking precautionary measures such as avoiding public places, washing hands etc, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AAP

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 13:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU