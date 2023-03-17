JUST IN
HC irked with Maha govt's stand over no quota benefits for abandoned kids
SBI loan fraud: SC stays HC order permitting pvt firm chairperson to travel
Reddy urges Telangana CM to expedite land acquisition of NH projects
World Sleep Day 2023: 70% Indians are bothered by their partner's snoring
796 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases cross 5K after 109 days
Entire exam system to be analysed, rectified: Assam minister after leaks
Rahul Gandhi has become part of 'anti-nationalist toolkit', says Nadda
PM Modi hails approval for capital acquisition of military hardware
Twitter a foreign entity, can't seek protection under Art 19: Centre to HC
Cong's Tewari gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss Freedom of Speech
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
HC irked with Maha govt's stand over no quota benefits for abandoned kids
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Glossary to stop use of inappropriate gendered terms to be unveiled: CJI

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has announced that a legal glossary to guide judges against the use of inappropriate gendered terms in the legal discourse will be unveiled in the near future

Topics
Chief Justice of India | D Y Chandrachud

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Justice D Y Chandrachud
Justice D Y Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has announced that a legal glossary to guide judges against the use of inappropriate gendered terms in the legal discourse will be unveiled in the near future.

Speaking at an event organised by the Supreme Court Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee on Wednesday to celebrate International Women's Day, the CJI talked about the ongoing exercise to come up with the legal glossary.

He said there is a need to ensure zero tolerance for inappropriate behaviour and improper use of language against women.

"For instance, I have come across judgments which have referred to a woman as a 'concubine' when she is in a relationship," Justice Chandrachud said, adding, "This glossary is nearing completion and will be unveiled in the very near future."

The CJI said the legal glossary is being prepared by a committee chaired by Calcutta High Court judge Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya.

He highlighted certain developments in the legal profession, including the increasing number of women judges in the country.

Revealing the plan for coming up with a legal glossary of inappropriate gendered terms, the CJI said this was a mission he undertook a few years ago and it is nearing fruition now.

He said it would contain a list of words and terms that judges must refrain from using in verdicts as well as in court proceedings.

"Unless we are open about these facets, it will be difficult for us to evolve as a society," Justice Chandrachud said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chief Justice of India

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 12:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU