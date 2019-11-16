Not yet retired: This octogenarian duo refuses to give up on civic activism

Padmanabha Arkalgudand and S Venkata Subba Rao aged 83 years and 81 respectively, are the best of pals — they have been, for over 60 years since their days in law college. Padmanabha retired as a senior vice-president from ITC Ltd and Rao retired as general manager from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Bengaluru more than 20 years ago.

Since then, Rao has saved a lake from the clutches of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) and freely admits his contribution to the Rs 8 lakh crore NPAs owed to public sector banks. The two friends have raised money and personally supervised the building ...