JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Tip-off Noida admin about stubble burning via WhatsApp, grab rewards
Business Standard

Not yet retired: This octogenarian duo refuses to give up on civic activism

From collecting money to build toilets for primary students in government schools to saving a lake from land sharks, Padmanabha and Rao are the dynamic duo of civic activism

Aditi Phadnis 

Padmanabha Arkalgudand and S Venkata Subba Rao aged 83 years and 81 respectively, are the best of pals — they have been, for over 60 years since their days in law college. Padmanabha retired as a senior vice-president from ITC Ltd and Rao retired as general manager from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Bengaluru more than 20 years ago.

Since then, Rao has saved a lake from the clutches of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) and freely admits his contribution to the Rs 8 lakh crore NPAs owed to public sector banks. The two friends have raised money and personally supervised the building ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sat, November 16 2019. 19:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU