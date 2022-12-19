Nothing 'suspicious' found from unidentified bag near Paschim Vihar: Police

-
The Delhi Police on Monday recovered a digital lock-like-looking item from an unknown bag near a five-star hotel in Paschim Vihar. However, the police found nothing 'suspicious' about it.
The police arrived at the spot soon after receiving the information and called Bomb Detection Team (BDT), which after its probe said that nothing suspicious is found. Everything is normal, police said quoting the BDT.
"We received information about a suspicious bag in front of a five-star hotel in Paschim Vihar. The object appeared like a WiFi router or digital lock. The Bomb Detection Team is on the spot," the Delhi Police had said earlier.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 13:24 IST
