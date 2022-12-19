JUST IN
Capitol attack: Jan 6 panel pushes Trump's prosecution in forceful finish
N Korea conducts 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite
Thai navy ship sinks in Gulf of Thailand; rescue underway for sailors
Recovery in Asia M&A, stuck at 8-year-lows, rests on macro conditions
11 people sustain serious injuries amid turbulence on Hawaii flight
Nobel Prize-winning UN World Food Program head to step down
Electricity restored to 9 mn Ukrainians after Russian attack: Zelenskyy
Arctic air likely to blast much of Southern US just before Christmas
'Very sad' Emmanuel Macron congratulates Argentina for FIFA World Cup win
China reports 2 Covid deaths since curbs eased, but numbers don't stack up
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
One killed as Taliban militants take hostages in northwest Pakistan
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Russia targets Ukraine's Kyiv in early morning drone attack: Authorities

It added that a critical infrastructure point was hit, without giving more details

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine civil war

AP  |  Kyiv 

People view the scene of Russian missile strikes, as Russia's attack continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)
People view the scene of Russian missile strikes, as Russia's attack continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

Ukraine's capital was targeted by multiple drones in a new attack early Monday, local authorities reported, three days after what they described as one of Russia's biggest attacks on Kyiv since the beginning of the war.

The Kyiv city administration said on its Telegram account that more than 20 Iranian-made drones were detected over the capital's air space of Kyiv, and at least 15 of them were shot down.

It added that a critical infrastructure point was hit, without giving more details. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Russia has been targeting energy infrastructure, including in Kyiv, as part of a strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians.

On Friday, Ukraine's capital was attacked as part of a massive strike from Russia. Dozens of missiles were launched across the country, triggering widespread power outages.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 12:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.