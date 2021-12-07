Notices to property owners of 34 liquor shops to check compliance: EDMC

East corporation authorities have issued notices to owners of properties housing to check compliance with civic norms, the area's mayor said on Monday.

Several documents, including building maps and those related to house tax, conversion charges etc, have been sought from those who have received notices, officials said.

The move comes days after East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal issued instructions to officials to ensure compliance of norms and inspect buildings where new liquor vends are to be opened under the city government's new excise policy.

Aggrawal on Monday held a meeting with the officials at the headquarters on the issue of During the meeting, the mayor directed officials to take action against owners of those which are not in compliance with the laws under the DMC Act.

About 200 liquor shops are being opened in the East Corporation area, and so far, property owners of 34 liquor shops have been given notices from whom documents have been sought, he said.

The mayor said that action should be taken against those liquor shops which are within a radius of 100 m from schools or 50 m from temples, as also, against such wine shops, whose property owners have not paid their property tax, he said.

Aggarwal said he has constituted four teams to inspect liquor shops. Officers from the house tax department, building department, works department and advertising department are also in these teams, he added.

