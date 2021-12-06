Good work doesn't get much publicity: Nitish Kumar on CAG criticism

Days after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) pulled up the for failing to submit Utilisation Certificates (UCs) to the tune of Rs 79,690 crore to competent authority within the stipulated period of time, Chief Minister on Monday said that the state is "marching ahead on the path of progress".

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of his weekly programme 'Janata Ke Darbaar Mein Mukhyamantri', Kumar said a "damaging comment" often gets publicity and the good work ignored.

I cannot comment on the findings of the report. Senior officials of the state government will examine findings. But I will certainly say that Bihar is marching ahead on the progress path.

"A damaging comment gets instant publicity, but our good work doesn't," he said, in an indirect reference to the that has slammed his government over certain anomalies.

The statutory auditor in its latest reports, recently tabled in the Bihar Assembly, exposed many flaws pertaining to the financial management of the government.

It said that UCs amounting to Rs 79, 690 crore were not given to the competent authority despite repeated reminders.

The report has apprehended "risk of misappropriation of fund or fraud".

Besides, the CAG has also rapped the state government for providing financial assistance of Rs 18,872 crore to defaulting government companies.

Responding to another question pertaining to the possible threat of new coronavirus variant Omicron, Kumar said, "All officials of the health department have been instructed to maintain proper surveillance across the state. I have also asked officials to keep a close watch on people arriving in Bihar from foreign countries."



If COVID-19 tests of people arriving from other countries are found to be positive, further "inquiry" must be done about the Omicron variant, he stated.

Asked about the concern he has raised over shortage of fertilizers in the state, Kumar said, "Yes, it has hampered seeding of rabi crops in the state. We are in touch with the central government in this regard. We are quite hopeful that normal supply will resume in all districts.

Against the demand of 4.35 lakh metric tonne of urea in October and November, there has been a supply of 3.43 lakh metric tonne, which is 59% of the total requirement, according to the state agriculture department.

Talking about the demand for a caste-based census in the state, the CM said, "We will soon take a call at an all-party meeting. The meeting will decide on the format that would be adopted for carrying out the exercise."



The Centre has refused to hold a caste census for people other than those belonging to scheduled castes and tribes.

Kumar, during the day, met over 200 people at the public interaction programme and looked into complaints regarding general administration, revenue and land reforms, officials said.

