Notices to two ex-BSP ministers in Rs 4,200 crore UP memorial scam

-
ALSO READ
BSP welcomes Covid-19 vaccination drive, says poor should be prioritised
SAD-BSP alliance a new political & social initiative, says Mayawati
Mayawati urges people, governments to pay heed to Covid-19 guidelines
EC should conduct ongoing Assembly polls in fair, impartial manner: BSP
Emergency was a mistake says Rahul Gandhi in conversation with Kaushik Basu
-
The vigilance department in Uttar Pradesh has served notices to former Bahujan Samaj Party ministers, Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Babu Singh Kushwaha, in connection with the Rs 4,200-crore scam, involving construction of memorials in Lucknow and Noida under the Mayawati government.
Naseemuddin Siddiqui is now in the Congress while Babu Singh Kushwaha heads the Jan Adhikar Manch party.
So far, 20 people have been arrested in connection with the scam which has been probed since 2013.
The inquiry was initiated after a Lokayukta probe indicted 199 persons, including Siddiqui, Kushwaha and 12 BSP MLAs.
A source in the vigilance department said that notices have also been served on 40 government officers who were in service at that time for recording their statements.
Vigilance officials said that project managers had used red sandstones which were purchased at exorbitant rates.
Sandstones used in the construction of parks and memorials were procured from Mirzapur district, but were routed via Rajasthan to increase the cost, causing huge revenue losses to the state exchequer.
The officials had filed the first charge sheet in the memorial scam in October 2020 in which it had named six government officials.
The enforcement directorate had also registered a case of PMLA in the memorial scam and had attached properties of engineers and contractors in Lucknow.
Mayawati had allegedly taken personal interest in the construction of these monuments, named after Dalit icons and Rs 4,500 crore was earmarked for the projects in the state Budget.
After the Lokayukta report was submitted, the then Samajwadi party government, led by Akhilesh Yadav, had lodged an FIR in 2014.
The Lokayukta report pointed out that while labourers and machines used for cutting stones were hired from Lucknow, the payments made were allegedly ten times the normal wages/charges.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU