EC should conduct ongoing Assembly polls in fair, impartial manner: BSP

-
ALSO READ
ECI seeks detailed report from Madhya Pradesh CEO over Kamal Nath's remark
BJP to win 26 of 30 seats in Bengal, 37 seats in Assam in 1st phase: Shah
Register FIRs against Nadda, Sonowal for ads on Assam outcome: Cong to EC
BJP cannot form political entity in Sri Lanka: Election Commission chief
TMC urges EC to revert to earlier rule on appointment of polling agents
-
New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Reacting to the reduction of the ban imposed on Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma by the Election Commission, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Sunday said the poll panel should conduct the ongoing Assembly polls in a fair and impartial manner.
"I understand that there is a huge responsibility on the Election Commission. The poll panel has a constitutional responsibility on its shoulders. It is responsible for keeping democracy alive and strong. A duty which should be followed by them. Elections should be conducted in a fair manner. Decisions should also be taken impartially," Bhadoria told ANI.
The BSP leader recalled the contribution of former Election Commissioner TN Seshan and alleged that people's faith in the institution has eroded since his time as the chief of the electoral panel.
"The Commission has an important role to conduct a free and fair election. It is an institution that strengthens our Constitution and democracy. At one time, when TN Seshan was the commissioner, people had faith. But recently some incidents have taken place which suggests that institutions are working under pressure from the government. This is not good for democracy," Bhadoria added.
The Commission, on Saturday, reduced the 48-hour-long campaign ban imposed on the Assam minister to 24 hours after he assured the poll panel to abide by the provisions of the model code of conduct.
On Friday, the EC had barred the BJP leader from campaigning related activities till April 4 for allegedly making threatening remarks against Bodoland People's Front chief Hagrama Mohilary.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU