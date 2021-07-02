RSS chief to address meeting of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, focus on Kashmir

-
ALSO READ
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests Covid-19 positive, hospitalised
Gadkari, Mohan Bhagwat receive their first shots of Covid-19 vaccine
Restoring Art 370 next to impossible, leaders must stop dreaming: J&K BJP
To close 'dil ki doori' with Jammu and Kashmir, govt on welfare road
NSA Doval involved in ongoing political process in Jammu and Kashmir
-
New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will address an internal meeting of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an organisation associated with the Sangh. The meeting is expected to finalise the projects that the organisation will undertake in the coming years.
Sources said the focus of the meeting would be Kashmir and making separatists leaders and those who still talk about Article 370 and 35 A irrelevant in the country. The meeting is scheduled to take place on July 5 in Ghaziabad.
MRM will complete 20 years in 2022 and a roadmap for coming years is expected to be prepared in this internal meeting.
Mohammed Afzal, national convenor of MRM, said that the organisation will start a countrywide agitation to create an environment so that the government will act on its promise to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
"We will now talk about only one thing to reclaim regions of Gilgit and Baltistan from Pakistan and will tell the Centre to settle this finally," he said.
Sources in the organisation said that apart from Kashmir, the discussion is expected on issues like consolidation of tasks done through years, modernisation of Madarsas, greater participation of Muslim community in building the country and projects to be taken up.
The meeting will be attended by Sah Sarkaryawah Krishan Gopal and patron of MRM Indresh Kumar, RSS functionary Ram Lal apart from Union Minister VK Singh, MLAs and other public representatives of the area.
"Approximately 30 to 40 office bearers of Muslim Rashtriya Manch will attend the address of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on July 5. The meeting will take place in Ghaziabad, " a source said.
"Projects related to service, education and intellectual development are being run by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch and how to consolidate them in the right direction are some of the other topics that are likely to be taken up for discussion," the source added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU