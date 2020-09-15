Novavax, Serum Institute to produce 2 bn Covid vaccine doses under new deal

-
Novavax Inc is doubling its Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity to two billion doses under an agreement with Serum Institute of India, the U.S. company said on Tuesday.
In August, Novavax signed a deal with Serum Institute, the world’s largest producer of vaccines, to produce a minimum of one billion doses of its vaccine candidate for low-and middle-income countries and India.
As part of the expanded agreement, Serum Institute will also manufacture the antigen component of the vaccine, which is dubbed NVX-CoV2373.
The U.S. company’s vaccine is in mid-stage trials after an early-stage trial showed it produced high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus.
Other drugmakers such as Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have already begun large late-stage studies of their experimental vaccines.
