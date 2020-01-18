Stanford University students come out in solidarity with CAA-NRC protesters

More than 150 Stanford University students, professors on January 17, gathered in the university campus to protest against the amended Citizenship Act. The protest was conducted against the amended law and the 'brutal crackdown' on protestors, especially on university in India.

The Stanford University came together to demonstrate solidarity with the protestors at a time of unprecedented crisis, and to celeberate India's rich history of secularism, according to a press release circulated by the

The protestors demanded that rights be guaranteed for students protesting peacefully at Indian universities. The Standford students also spoke out against the alleged violence perpetrated by police and ABVP activists. The crowd also read the english translation of Faiz Ahmed Faiz's iconic poem "Hum Dekhenge" (We will see). The protestors also recognised the women protestors of Shaheen Bagh who have been protesting for over a month now and demonstrated their solidarity with the students of JNU, Jamia, and AMU.





Stanford University students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act at White Plaza on university campus

The protestors at Stanford also drew connections between the detention camps built in Assam with the 'caging of immigrants' in the southern borders of the US.



Towards the end, the students read out the preamble of the Indian Constitution and finished the protest rally with the Indian anthem.