NRIs not eligible to file RTI applications: Govt informs Lok Sabha

Non-Resident Indians are not eligible to file Right to Information applications, the Lok Sabha was informed.
In a written response on Wednesday, Minister of State for Personnel and Training Jitendra Singh said only citizens of India have the right to seek information under the provisions of RTI Act, 2005.
"Non-Resident Indians are not eligible to file RTI applications," he said.
