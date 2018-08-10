JUST IN
Independence Day: What's on the minds of India's youngest eligible voters?
Business Standard

NRIs not eligible to file RTI applications: Govt informs Lok Sabha

Minister of State for Personnel and Training Jitendra Singh said only citizens of India have the right to seek information under the provisions of RTI Act, 2005

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Parliament House. Photo: PTI
Non-Resident Indians are not eligible to file Right to Information applications, the Lok Sabha was informed.

In a written response on Wednesday, Minister of State for Personnel and Training Jitendra Singh said only citizens of India have the right to seek information under the provisions of RTI Act, 2005.

"Non-Resident Indians are not eligible to file RTI applications," he said.
First Published: Fri, August 10 2018. 21:25 IST

