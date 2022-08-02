NSE Case: Delhi court sends ex-Mumbai top cop to judicial custody

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey (Photo: ANI)

A court here on Tuesday sent former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Sanjay Pandey to judicial custody till August 16 in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the phone tapping of the employees of National Stock Exchange (NSE) between 2009 and 2017, allegedly on the instructions of NSE's former CEO and MD Chitra Ramkrishna.

Pandey, who was arrested on July 19 in the case, was produced before Special Judge Sunena Sharma at the Rouse Avenue Court Complex following expiry of his custody.

Special public prosecutor N.K. Matta, appearing on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), sought more time from the court as the probe in the matter is ongoing.

Ramkrishna is already in the custody of ED in the same case on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI.

The case was lodged by the probe agency on the directions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Earlier, the CBI had recorded Pandey's statement at CBI's Mumbai-based headquarters. After questioning, he was allowed to leave.

The CBI had also conducted raids in Mumbai, Pune and in several other parts of the country in connection with the case.

"Pandey ran iSec Securities Pvt Ltd. It has been alleged that Ramkrishna used this firm to tap the phones of NSE's employees. The phone calls made by NSE employees between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. were tapped and recorded by iSec Securities. It has been alleged that Pandey helped in tapping the phone calls illegally," ED sources said.

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 23:40 IST

