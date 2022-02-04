Maharashtra: Court sends Nitesh Rane to 14-day judicial custody

-
-
A court in Sindhudurg on Friday sent BJP MLA Nitesh Rane to 14-day judicial custody in connection with his alleged involvement in an attempt to murder case.
Rane, the son of Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane, had surrendered before the court on Wednesday following which he was sent to two-day police custody.
Shortly after the order, Rane's lawyers moved a bail application before the court, the hearing of which is expected to take place soon.
A total of six accused, including Nitesh Rane, have been arrested in the case involving an attack on a Shiv Sena activist, Santosh M. Parab, in December 2018.
--IANS
qn/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
