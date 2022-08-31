Number of crimes in Assam rise by nearly 10% to over 133,000 in 2021: NCRB

-

Number of crimes in Assam increased by nearly 10 per cent to over 1.33 lakh cases in 2021, according to the latest report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
Assam recorded 1,33,239 cases of crime last year, up from 1,21,609 cases in 2020, the report stated.
Of these, 1,19,883 were Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes 8,325 more than the year-ago period.
Crimes related to Special & Local Laws (SLL) also rose to 13,356 from 10,051 in 2020, the NCRB said in its report.
It further noted that Assam registered 379 crimes per one lakh population last year.
During the year, 1,269 people were killed in 1,192 incidents of murder.
The state also logged 2,075 cases of assault on women, 688 sexual harassment, 7,580 cases of kidnapping, 149 trafficking, 1,733 cases of rape and 561 attempt to commit rape.
In 2021, Assam recorded 35 offences against the state, including three sedition cases. Besides, 1,292 unlawful assembly, 780 rioting, and 2,150 offences against public tranquility cases have been registered.
Apart from that, the state saw the registration of 17,351 FIRs for theft, 5,010 for burglary, 1,379 for extortion, 1,885 for robbery, 12,950 for cruelty by husband or his relatives and 1,538 for criminal intimidation.
As many 1,926 cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) were also recorded in 2021 in Assam, NCRB data showed.
Further, authorities lodged 3,840 cases for violation of information technology and intellectual property related acts in the state last year, while 2,464 cases were registered under various liquor and narcotic drugs-related laws.
