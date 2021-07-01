Number of domestic passengers at Delhi airport rose by 3 times since May

-
The number of domestic passengers at the Delhi international airport has increased by more than three times between mid-May and June-end, its operator DIAL said on Thursday.
In June this year, most of those who flew were in 'visiting family and friends' category (48 per cent), which was followed by 'vacation' (25 per cent) and 'business travellers' (19 per cent), it said in a statement.
However, in June 2019, around 44 per cent flyers were vacationers, while 41 per cent were of 'visiting family and friends' category, the DIAL added.
"Delhi airport has witnessed over three times rise in domestic passenger numbers from around 18,000 per day in mid of May 2021 to over 62,000 per day at the end of June 2021," said the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).
Similarly, the number of international travellers grew from around 4,500 per day in mid of May to nearly 7,500 per day in June-end, it noted.
India and its aviation sector have been badly hit due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which is receding currently but was in full force in April and May.
Currently, the airlines are permitted to operate not more than 50 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights.
