AFSPA extended in Nagaland for another six months: Home ministry

-
ALSO READ
Weekend Covid curfew lifted from eight districts, restrictions eased in J-K
J&K: Barring 2 districts, high-speed internet ban extended till Jan 22
India always respects LoC ceasefire, Pak Army defaulter: Army commander
NC chief Farooq Abdullah begins internal deliberations over Centre's invite
India abstains from voting on UNHRC resolution to probe Gaza conflict
-
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has declared entire Nagaland as a "disturbed area" for six more months till December 31 this year, under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) that empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without prior notice.
While Nagaland became a separate state in 163, the AFSPA has been in force in northeast since 1958.
In a notification issued on Wednesday, the MHA said the government was of the opinion that the area comprising the whole state of Nagaland was in such a "disturbed and dangerous condition" that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power was necessary.
"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (No 28 of 1958), the Central government hereby declares that whole of the state of Nagaland to be 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from June 30 for the purpose of the said Act," the notification said.
In a similar order on December 30 last year, the MHA extended AFSPA in Nagaland for six months.
There have been demands from various organisations in the Northeast as well as in Jammu and Kashmir for repealing the AFSPA, which, they allege, gives "sweeping powers" to security forces.
The AFSPA has not been withdrawn even after a framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015 by Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM General Secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and government interlocutor R.N. Ravi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland.
--IANS
rak/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU