Covid-19: SBI employees contribute Rs 62.62 crore to PM Cares Fund

On the 66th Foundation Day of the State Bank of India (SBI), its employees donated Rs 62.62 crore to the to support the nation's ongoing fight against COVID-19. Continuing their support to the fight against COVID-19, around 2.50 lakh employees of the SBI, have donated a sum of Rs 62.62 crore to the on the occasion of the bank's 66th Foundation Day, an official statement read.

This is the second time that State Bank Employees have contributed to the Last year also, they had contributed to the same cause. Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, said, "It is a matter of pride for that our employees have continued to offer banking services to our customers throughout the pandemic, putting service before self, in the true sense of the term. In addition, they have voluntarily come forward to contribute to the PM CARES Fund at a time when the government is strengthening the healthcare system to tackle the pandemic." He added that as a responsible corporate citizen, remains committed to supporting the government in all its endeavours to address the challenges arising out of the pandemic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)