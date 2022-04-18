Ocugen to commercialise Covaxin in Mexico, working on US market too

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin set to go global after WHO gives it a booster
WHO grants much-awaited emergency use listing to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin
Covaxin booster neutralises both Omicron and Delta variants: Bharat Biotech
Covaxin is safe for 2-18 age group in phase 2, 3 trials: Bharat Biotech
Bharat Biotech slows down Covaxin production as it sees decrease in demand
-
Nasdaq-listed biotechnology firm Ocugen Inc will now commercialise Covaxin in Mexico. The firm is already a partner of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech for commercialising the Covid19 vaccine in the US territory.
Bharat Biotech today said that it has entered into an amendment to its co-development, supply and commercialisation agreement to expand Ocugen's exclusive territory to include commercialisation of Covaxin in Mexico. This gives Ocugen the commercialisation rights for all of North America for the formulation.
“We’re excited about commercialising Covaxin in Mexico, as authorities there have made conquering this pandemic a major priority. After meeting with Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, in Delhi, we are encouraged by the role Covaxin can play in Mexico’s continuing efforts to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic. Covaxin is currently under review by COFEPRIS (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios) for emergency use among children between 2 and 18 years of age, and Ocugen is prepared to collaborate with the public health community to help their efforts. We also thank Bharat Biotech for helping make this opportunity a reality,” said Shankar Musunuri, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Ocugen, Inc.
Covaxin already has an emergency use approval (EUA) for use in adults in Mexico, and is now under review of the Mexican regulator for use in children aged between 2 and 18 years.
“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Ocugen for Mexico, along with the United States and Canada. Covaxin is a safe and efficacious inactivated vaccine for all age groups as evident from its data from global introduction. We are fully supportive of team Ocugen in our endeavor to expedite technology transfer activities towards commercial scale manufacturing of Covaxin in North America,” said Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.
The license extension between Ocugen and Bharat Biotech with respect to commercialisation in Mexico includes the same profit share structure as in the United States.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU