Odisha reports 113 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 339,076

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload



on Tuesday rose to 3,39,076 after 113 more people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,919 as no new fatalities were reported since Monday. A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died in the state due to comorbidities, he said.

Odisha now has 898 active cases, while 3,36,206 patients have recovered from the disease.

Sundergarh district reported the highest spike of 20 new infections, followed by Cuttack (17) and Khurda (14), he said.

A college in Cuttack, which has so far reported 29 COVID-19 cases, has been shut down for 10 days, another official said.

The Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) in Bhubaneswar also reported 24 cases on Monday, and it has been sealed for three days, Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), P C Chaudhury, said.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena, however, said over 40 students of XIMB have tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the state government tightened the enforcement of guidelines to check the spread of the virus, officials said.

The state has conducted over 88.35 lakh samples tests for COVID-19 so far, including 21,392 on Monday.

Jena said Odisha is planning to reactivate the COVID-19 management committees at the grassroots level by involving the panchayat representatives, ward members in urban pockets, ASHA and anganwadi workers.

